greytHR launches new courses

New courses with an aim to certify over 1,00,000 young professionals and students was launched by greytHR Academy. The greytHR Academy was launched in 2019 with the aim of imparting practical HR and payroll knowledge. Its well-curated range of courses and training programmes caters to the HR and Payroll domain. In a bid to expand its course offerings and cater to approximately 4.3 million students who are enrolled for B.Com and BBA courses across various universities in India, greytHR Academy has introduced a Career Education Programme.

This programme is designed specifically to enhance the skill sets of students in the Commerce and Business streams. This HR Tech-based course will be launched in the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) format and will cover topics, such as Payroll Processing, which are often excluded from the course curriculum at most educational institutions. On completion of the online course, students will be given the opportunity to practice payroll processing using greytHR software and participate in monthly or bimonthly live training sessions to familiarise themselves with the greytHR software.

The greytHR Academy Career Education Programme will empower students with the ability to take up payroll processing-related jobs. It also eliminates the need to undergo an additional training or apprenticeship programme.