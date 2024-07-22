Green chillies get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 22

CHENNAI: Green chillies witnessed a significant price increase at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market, on Monday. Today, they were sold for Rs 90 per kg, as compared to Rs 40 per kg on July 19.

Meanwhile, the price of Ooty beetroot has been seeing variations recently. Accordingly, its price rose to Rs 10 today. Its rate was 60 per kg on July 20 but increased to Rs 70 per kg today.