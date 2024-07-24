Green chillies and drumsticks get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 24

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market continued to record moderate fluctuations on Wednesday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

The price of green chillies saw a sudden drop today after a recent rise.

They were sold for Rs 50 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 90 yesterday, marking a difference of 40 rupees. On July 19, green chillies were priced at Rs 40 per kg.

Similarly, drumsticks too experienced a Rs 30 price drop on Wednesday. From Rs 90 per kg on July 22, the rate went down to Rs 60 per kg today.

On the other hand, Ooty carrot whose price has been seeing variations recently saw a rise of Rs 20 today. They were sold at Rs 100 per kg yesterday and Rs 120 per kg today.