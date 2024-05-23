Green chilli, yam prices see spike as lemon, drumstick, beans get cheaper; check out vegetable rates on May 23 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of yam and coriander witnessed an increase at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Thursday.

According to traders at the market, the price of yam increased to Rs 75 per kg on Thursday from Rs 40 per kg just a day ago.

Similarly, coriander is being sold at Rs 10 today from yesterday's price of Rs 7.

Meanwhile, the price of green chilli (2nd quality) increased to Rs 70 per kg from Rs 60 just a day ago.

Additionally, the prices of beans, lemon, drumstick, and raw mango had a dip today.

Notably, the price of beans decreased to Rs 200 per kg on Thursday from Rs 220 per kg on Wednesday.

Similarly, lemon is being sold at Rs 120 today from yesterday's price of Rs 130 per kg

Also, the price of drumstick decreased to Rs 50 per kg on Thursday from Rs 60 per kg just a day ago.

The price of raw mango decreased by Rs 8. It was sold at Rs 40 per kg yesterday and at Rs 32 today.

However, the prices of essentials like onion and potato continue to remain more or less the same as last week.















