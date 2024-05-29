Green chilli and garlic see price spike as yam, cabbage, peas, beans get cheaper; check out vegetable rates on May 29 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of garlic, ginger, and green chilli witnessed an increase at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Wednesday. On the other hand, the prices of yam, cabbage, peas, beans, snake gourd, Ooty carrot, and chow chow had a dip today.

According to traders at the market, the price of garlic increased to Rs 360 per kg today from Rs 350 per kg yesterday.

Similarly, ginger is being sold at Rs 150 today from yesterday's price of Rs 140.

Meanwhile, the price of green chilli increased to Rs 80 per kg on Wednesday from Rs 70 per kg on Tuesday.

Notably, the price of yam decreased to Rs 40 per kg on Wednesday from Rs 80 per kg yesterday.

Also, cabbage is being sold at Rs 20 today from yesterday's price of Rs 40 per kg.

Meanwhile, the rate of peas decreased to Rs 180 per kg today. It was sold at Rs 200 yesterday.

The price of beans dropped by Rs. 150 on Wednesday, from Rs. 200 per kg the previous day.

Additionally, snake gourd is being sold at Rs 60 today from yesterday's price of Rs 40 whereas the price of Ooty carrot has decreased to Rs 45 per kg today. It was sold at Rs 50 yesterday.

Chow chow, which was sold at Rs. 60 yesterday, is now at Rs 55.