Greater Chennai Corportation forms committee to identify Amma Unavagams in dilapidated conditions

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) formed a committee to identify amma unavagams that are in dilapidated conditions and carry out maintenance work at the earliest. The official stated that the damaged utensils would be replaced.

"As many as 399 Amma Unavagams are functional in the city corporation limit. Earlier, we have instructed the zonal level officers to carry out repair works if required. A committee has formed to identify the canteens that are in dilapidated conditions and ensure it has been maintained," said Dr M Jagadeesan, city health officer, GCC.

The zonal level officials would inspect the canteens in person and submit the requirements for the respective canteens. The official added that utensils have not been changed for a long time, so it would be replaced with new ones.

Talking about the quality of food prepared in Amma Unavagams. "This initiative is to provide quality food for the people and not a profit gaining scheme. We ensure the quality of food is being maintained well, if no action will be taken against them., " he added.

The majority of the Amma Unavagams are in dilapidated conditions, and the canteens have been helpful for all class people in the city.

"For over two years, the food quality has declined and though complaints raised to the staff and authorities there have been no steps taken to improve the quality. It is the only canteen which is affordable for the public that was functional even during the COVID pandemic. We urge the government to maintain the canteens well to feed more people, " said T Krishnan, an IT employee at Shenoy Nagar.