Greater Chennai Corporation upgrades three animal birth control centers at Rs 20 crore cost

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is expected to complete the Chennai - care animal project in July under which three existing animal birth control centers at Pullianthope, Meenambakkam, and Lloyds colony would be upgraded with facilities similar to the Madras Veterinary College Hospital.

The project has been carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, of which Rs 7.21 crore spent on renovating Kannamapet ABC center. A total of Rs 7.13 crore and Rs 5.38 crore is allotted to enhance Llyolds colony and Pullianthope centers respectively.

The GCC has been regularly sterilizing stray dogs within its limits since 1996. Now, taking a step further, various facilities have been included in the Chennai-care project such as customised dog-catching vehicles, customised cages that would aid minimal human handling, sophisticated operation theatres, dedicated laboratories to do the blood work, and technology-driven processes from catching to releasing of dogs.

The centers will have lab facilities and pet clinics to treat pet animals too.

"Earlier, only anti-rabies vaccination and sterilization of dogs were performed at the ABC centers and at least five to six dogs would be kept together in the kennel after the surgery. Since the work for enhancing the existing centers is ongoing, each of these ABC centres will have an entire floor dedicated for individual kennels to accommodate the dogs recuperating after surgery," said Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, GCC.

In the planning stage of the Chennai-care project, elaborate discussions were held with various stakeholders such as animal welfare organizations, animal volunteers, animal care professionals, and government organisations in order to assess the ground situation and specific needs pertaining to ABC, the officials mentioned.

Majority of the upgradation work has been completed in the three ABC centers. It is expected to be finished by July. The veterinary officer stated that the centers would be reopened within the next two months as it was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections.