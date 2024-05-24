Greater Chennai Corporation lays new speed breakers on new routes, removes unnecessary ones

CHENNAI: After the special drive to mark the speedbreakers that were not marked properly last month, the new speed breakers are being laid on the new bus routes by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The city corporation is undertaking the removal of speed breakers that are uneven or not required in specific junctions as they are not as per the standardised norms.

"A special drive was launched to mark the unmarked speedbreakers in the city limits last month. With CMRL and metro water department works being undertaken, there is a need to remove the speed breakers in some places, while some of them need to be laid. Several bus routes have been changed and buses are passing through the interior roads, thus, new speed breakers are being laid in such places, " an official from the Greater Chennai Corporation said.

The official added that uneven and unnecessary speed breakers are being removed on a regular basis. Besides the removal, the marking and maintenance of speed breakers is also being done.

After the Chennai City Traffic Police formed a committee headed by the Joint Commissioner (South) to check the non-standardised speed breakers in Chennai, the speed breakers can be laid in the city only after getting a clearance from the committee.

"We are undertaking the maintenance of the speed breakers in case of complaints. The laying of speed breakers is being done after obtaining a no objection certificate from the City Traffic Police, " the GCC official added.