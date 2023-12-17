"Govt should announce big punishment": Kamal visits Chennai oil spill site

CHENNAI: "There is no technician and proper equipment to clear the oil spill just they are using buckets with the help of fishermen to clean the mess," actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan said on Sunday. Haasan was speaking to media after taking stock of the situation in Ennore where oil has spilled in the sea. Kamal Haasan also had conversations with fishermen.

"This is not the first time I am visiting here. I have come here many times. Each time I am hoping that the situation here will get improved. Even after 7 years the situation only got worse," Kamal Hassan said.

The actor also alleged there is no technician and equipment to clean the oil spill rather than fishermen are being used and buckets to clear the oil from the sea.

"Oil is so obvious here on the sea. Even the Court has said before the 17th this oil should be cleared but today is the 17th. Even in the next 17 days it won't be cleared. Here there are no experts and proper equipment to clean the oil, they are just using fishermen and buckets to clear the oil which is inhuman. All are playing a blaming game. This oil is not God's gift. The government should announce big punishment to whoever creates such a risky mess, then only they would get fear" Kamal Haasan added.

He also said, "What is the solution for this fishermen living. That is the only question. Whoever is responsible for this should take responsibility for the damages and should give compensation also."

In the aftermath of cyclone Michaung, a large-scale oil spill mixed with flood water was reported in the Ernavur area in Chennai in the second week of December. While the State Pollution Control Board commenced its investigation into tracing the source of the spill, the spilt oil continued its way, engulfing the city drains, Ennore creeks and entire coastal sea area through the Kosathalaiyar river mouth.