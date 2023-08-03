Govt school asst HM held for sexually abusing class 5 kids

CHENNAI: An assistant headmaster of a government primary school in city was arrested by the Ambattur All Women Police on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing five children studying in class 5 in the school. The issue came to light when one of the girls informed her parents about the harassment.

The arrested person was identified as Palanivelu (56) of Korattur, who he was also a teacher at the school. Police investigations revealed that he misbehaved with the minor girls after class hours in the guise of tutoring them privately.

According to officials, the assistant headmaster allegedly touched the girls inappropriately. When one of the students informed the parents about the incident, the parents grew furious and immediately approached the police seeking action against him.

After they filed the complaint on Tuesday, the police detained Palanivelu for questioning. Officials said he initially denied the allegations against him. However, the police inquired with other students who reportedly faced the harassment from him, which confirmed of his behaviour. After this, he was arrested.

Palanivel was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Police have recovered his mobile phone for further investigation. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.