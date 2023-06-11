Govt sanctions addl funds for upgradation of Guindy Multi-Super Speciality Hospital

CHENNAI: After the state government issued orders to upgrade the Guindy Multi-Super Speciality Hospital into a 1,000 bedded hospital from 500 bedded Hospital without any additional expenditure to the Government, the administrative sanction has been accorded for a sum of Rs 240.54 crores for the construction of the buildings of the hospital with 23 departments.



The Director of Medical Education has stated that a team consisting of all the specialists of Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital was formed and they were requested to submit the requisite particulars for components like equipment and instruments, consumables, furniture and human resources for the establishment of hospital in the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research.



The Director of Medical Education has further stated that the Government has instructed to explore the possibility of utilizing the surplus Manpower from the Goverment Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital, (Raja Muthiah Medical College and their allied institutions), Cuddalore. The Director of Medical Education has also stated that 60 Staff Nurse posts have been identified in regular time scale of pay under the control of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and 30 posts of Casualty Medical Officer Emergency Medical Officer from 3 Institutions- Kilpauk, Dindigul and Krishnagiri Medical College and Hospitals under the control of the Director of Medical Education for surrender for creation of posts to the hospital.



The Director of Medical Education has therefore requested to accord administration and financial sanction for a sum of Rs 53.82 crore per annum for the creation of 757 posts for the establishment of 1,000 bedded hospital. The proposal was examined by the government and the sanction for creation of 757 posts is accorded for the hospital.



Thus, necessary additional funds of Rs 53,82,08,000 will be provided in the revised estimate and the expenditure shall be brought to the notice of the legislature by specific Inclusion in the supplementary estimates of 2023-2024.

