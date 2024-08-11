Govt RSRM hospital in Royapuram reports zero maternal deaths in last six months

CHENNAI: The Government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Lying-in Hospital in Royapuram has recorded nil maternal deaths in the last six months.

While attending to several cases of high risk pregnancies including referrals from other government healthcare facilities and private ones, the hospital has not recorded a single maternal death in the past six months.

The RSRM hospital primarily receives patients from North Chennai including Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, and Royapuram. There are about 500 outpatients and over 500 admissions on a daily basis.

Its recently launched 10-bed intensive care unit is equipped with facilities and equipment to provide advanced care, monitoring of patients, and observation. This has helped in reducing maternal deaths at the health facility, hospital authorities said.

Health Secretary Supriya Sahu who recently visited the hospital appreciated its staff for achieving the zero maternal death milestone and attributed it to the rigorous implementation of standardised protocols and substantial investment in providing state-of-the-art care through efforts by a multidisciplinary team.

With 610 beds, the RSRM hospital conducts an average of 1,000 deliveries each month, providing free care to those who need it the most, Sahu added.

Meanwhile, hospital superintendent Dr Shanthi K Elango said that several high-risk pregnancy cases, including ones requiring 100 units of blood, are successfully treated by a multi-disciplinary team at the hospital.

"We are a 114-year-old government hospital and we see 1,000 deliveries in a month. People from the city, specially those from underprivileged socio-economic groups, visit the hospital for high-risk deliveries. We also get such cases, not just from government and private hospitals in Chennai but also from Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring states," the doctor added.

Further, she said that infant mortality and newborn deaths too has reduced to a large extent in the RSRM hospital and the aim is to bring it down further.