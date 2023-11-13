Govt hospitals see several cases of burns and accidents on Deepavali

CHENNAI: Deepavali celebrations also led to several accidents causing burn injuries and fall. While there are no deaths reported due to the same, the doctors had a rush hour performing minor and major surgeries for burns.

At least 16 cases of burns were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on the Deepavali. While most of the cases were of minor injuries and burns remained less than five percent, about seven patients had to be admitted for surgery. As many as nine patients were treated as out patients.

Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr R Muthuselvan said that surgeries had to be performed for most of the cases as they had skin rupture and damage. One patient with about 20 percent burns is the most severe case being treated at the hospital but the patient is stable. Currently, there are nine inpatients being treated at the hospital.

A total of 11 out patients were treated for burn injuries at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital. There are about 36 inpatients being admitted at the hospital, including five children. Dean Dr P Balaji stated that there were a total of 15 major procedures done on the patients while 14 minor procedures were performed on the patients. No casualties were reported.

Some of the cases admitted to the emergency were of road traffic accidents due to drunk driving or fall. There were about 23 cases of burns and accidents taken to the hospital.

"Most of the cases are stable. Injuries of the limbs and head are the most common but we did not see any major impact," said a doctor from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Royapettah Government Hospital also saw about 15 cases of burns and 13 of them were treated as out patients and have been discharged post treatment. Two patients are under treatment and monitoring. However, they remain stable.