Gold price spikes by Rs 840/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,670 in Chennai on 17.08.2024

    17 Aug 2024
    Gold jewellery being displayed in a showroom in Chennai

    CHENNAI: The price of gold on Saturday spiked by Rs 840 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,360 per sovereign today.

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold has increased by Rs 105 and is being sold at Rs 6,670/gram.

    The silver price has increased by Rs 2 and is sold today for Rs 91 per gram.

