Gold price spikes by Rs 720 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 720 per sovereign and sold at the rate of Rs 46,960. Accordingly, per gram of gold is increased by Rs 90 and sold at Rs 5870.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased tremendously today.

Silver price has also increased by Rs 0.70 per gram and sold at Rs 82.20 per gram.