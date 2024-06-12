Gold price spikes by Rs 280/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,680 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold on Wednesday spiked by Rs 280 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,440 per sovereign today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold has increased by Rs 35 and is being sold at Rs 6,680/gram.

The silver price has increased by Rs 0.80 paise and is sold today for Rs 95.80 per gram.