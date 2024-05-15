Begin typing your search...

Gold price spikes by ₹280/sovereign, gram costs ₹6,725 in Chennai

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days, and the price has increased today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 May 2024 5:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-15 05:50:16.0  )
Gold price spikes by ₹280/sovereign, gram costs ₹6,725 in Chennai
X

Striking gold! Jewellers in Tamil Nadu record Rs 14,000 crore sale on Akshaya Tritiya (Credit: Hemanathan)

CHENNAI: The price of Gold on Wednesday increased by Rs 280 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,800 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days, and the price has increased today.

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed the Rs 55,000 mark.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, gold prices surged three times in one day. Following this, yesterday the price of gold fell by Rs. 280 but today it has spiked up a bit.

Accordingly, the price of gold has increased by Rs 35 and is being sold at Rs 6,725/gram.

The silver price has increased by Rs 0.30 paise and sold for Rs 91 per gram.

ChennaiGoldGold PriceSilverSilver Price
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X