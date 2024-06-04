Gold price rises by Rs 632/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,666 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai increased by Rs 632 per sovereign on Wednesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at 53,960 per sovereign today from yesterday's price of Rs 53,328.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating for the past several days. Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 79 per gram today and is being sold at Rs 6,745 per gram from yesterday's price of 6, 666

Meanwhile, the price of silver has risen by 1.20 paise and is being sold at Rs 98.50 per gram today.