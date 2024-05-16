Gold price rises by Rs 560/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,795 in Chennai

CHENNAI: While per sovereign gold was sold at Rs 53,800 yesterday in Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold today has increased by Rs 560 per sovereign and is being sold at Rs 54,360.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased today.

Accordingly, yesterday, 1 gram gold was sold at Rs 6,725 while today it has increased by Rs 70. Now, 1 gram of gold is being sold at Rs 6,795.

Meanwhile, Silver prices rose by 1 rupee 50 paise to trade at Rs 92.50 per gram.