Gold price rises by Rs 520/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,720 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai on Monday increased by Rs 520 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at 53,760 per sovereign. It was sold at Rs 53,240 on Saturday.



The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past several days, and the price has increased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by 65 per gram and being sold at Rs 6,720 per gram.

The price of silver has risen by 1.50 paise and being sold at Rs 97.50 per gram.