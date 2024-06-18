Gold price rises by Rs 40/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,695 in Chennai on June 18

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 40 per sovereign on Tuesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,560 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 5 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,695.

The price of silver increased by Rs 0.40 paise and is being sold at Rs 96 per gram.