The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,560 per sovereign in the city today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Jun 2024 5:32 AM GMT
Gold price rises by Rs 40/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,695 in Chennai on June 18
Representative Image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 40 per sovereign on Tuesday.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 5 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,695.

The price of silver increased by Rs 0.40 paise and is being sold at Rs 96 per gram.

Online Desk

