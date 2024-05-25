Gold price rises by Rs 40/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,655 in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai on Saturday increased by Rs 40 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 53,240 per sovereign. It was sold at Rs 53,200 yesterday.

Accordingly, the price of gold is increased by Rs 5 and being sold at Rs 6,655 per gram.

The price of silver has fallen by 50 paise and being sold at Rs 96 per gram.

