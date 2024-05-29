Gold price rises by Rs 280/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,775 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai increased by Rs 280 per sovereign on Wednesday. The yellow metal is being sold at 54,200 per sovereign today. Yesterday's price was Rs 53,920.



Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating for the past several days

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 35 per gram today and is being sold at Rs 6,775 per gram.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has risen by 1.20 paise and is being sold at Rs 102.20 per gram today.