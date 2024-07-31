Begin typing your search...
Gold price rises by Rs 280/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,420 in Chennai on July 31
The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 280 per sovereign on Wednesday.
The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 51,360 per sovereign in the city today.
Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 35 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,420. The price of silver has also increased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 91 per gram.
