Gold price rises by Rs 160/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,740 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai on Tuesday increased by Rs 160 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at 53,920 per sovereign. It was sold at Rs 53,760 yesterday.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past several days, and the price has increased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by 20 per gram and being sold at Rs 6,740 per gram.

The price of silver has risen by 3.50 paise and being sold at Rs 101 per gram.