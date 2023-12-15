Begin typing your search...

Gold price jumps by Rs 80 per sovereign in Chennai

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Dec 2023 5:21 AM GMT
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 80 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 46,640.

Accordingly, per gram of gold is sold at Rs 5,830.

Yesterday, the price of gold was hiked by Rs 960 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased today.

A gram of silver in Chennai rose by Rs 1 and costs Rs 80.50 per gram.

