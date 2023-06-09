Gold price jumps by Rs 280 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 280 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 44,800.

Accordingly, per gram of gold increased by Rs 35 and sold at Rs 5,600.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased today.

Silver price has risen by Rs 2 to Rs 79.70 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 79,700kg.