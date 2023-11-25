Gold price jumps by Rs 160 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 160 per sovereign and is now sold at Rs 46,040 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased today.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 20 and is sold at Rs 5,755 per gram.

Silver prices also rose today by Rs 1 to Rs 80.20 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 80,200.