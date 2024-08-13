Gold price increases by Rs 760/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,565 in Chennai on August 13

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 760 per sovereign on Tuesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 52,520 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 95 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,565.

The price of silver has also increased by Rs 1 and is being sold at Rs 88.50 per gram.