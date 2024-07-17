Gold price increases by Rs 720/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,920 in Chennai on July 17

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by Rs 720 per sovereign on Wednesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 55,360 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,640 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 90 per gram from yesterday's price of of Rs 6,875 and is being sold at Rs 6,920 today.

The price of silver has increased by Rs. 100.50 per gram today. Similarly, the price of per kilogram of silver increased by Rs 1000 from yesterday's price and is now being sold at Rs 1,00,500 per kg.