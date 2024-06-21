Gold price increases by Rs 640 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,780 in Chennai on June 20

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold rose by Rs 640 per sovereign on Friday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,240 today from yesterday's price of Rs 53,600.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the per gram price of gold increased by Rs 80 from yesterday's rate. It is being sold at Rs 6,780 today.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by 1 rupee and 40 paise today to trade at Rs 98.50 per gram.