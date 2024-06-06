Begin typing your search...

Gold price increases by Rs 600/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,800 in Chennai

The yellow metal is being sold at 54,400 per sovereign today from yesterday's price of Rs 53,800.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Jun 2024 5:05 AM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai increased by Rs 600 per sovereign on Thursday.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating for the past several days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 75 per gram today and is being sold at Rs 6,800 per gram from yesterday's price of 6,725/gram.

Online Desk

