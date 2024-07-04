Gold price increases by Rs 520/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,760 in Chennai on July 4

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by 520 rupees per sovereign on Thursday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,080 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 53,560 .

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 65 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,695 and is being sold at Rs 6,760.

Price of silver has increased by Rs. 1.50 per gram today with one gram being sold at Rs 97. 50