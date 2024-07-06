Gold price increases by Rs 480/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,820 in Chennai on July 6

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by 480 rupees per sovereign on Saturday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,560 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,080.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 60 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,760 and is being sold at Rs 6,820. Price of silver has increased by Rs. 1.60 per gram today with one gram being sold at Rs 99.30.