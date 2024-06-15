Begin typing your search...
Gold price increases by Rs 440/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,705 on June 15 in Chennai
The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,640 per sovereign in the city from yesterday's price of Rs 53,200
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 440 per sovereign on Saturday.
The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,640 per sovereign in the city from yesterday's price of Rs 53,200.
The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.
Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 55 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,705 today.
