Gold price increases by Rs 40/sovereign; silver surges by Rs 500/kg in Chennai on July 3

CHENNAI: The price of gold has increased by Rs 40 per sovereign while the price of silver has also surged by Rs 500 per kg in Chennai on Wednesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,560 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 53,520 .

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 5 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,690 and is being sold at Rs 6,695.

Price of silver has increased by Rs. 0.50 per gram today with one gram being sold at Rs 96.

Similarly, the price of per kilogram of silver increased by Rs 500 and is now being sold at Rs 96,000.