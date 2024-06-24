Gold price increases by Rs 40/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,700 in Chennai on June 24

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 40 per sovereign on Monday.



The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,600 per sovereign, marginally up from Saturday’s price of Rs 53,560 in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been recording fluctuations for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 5 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,700 today.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Rs 30 per kg and is being sold at Rs 96.20 per gram.