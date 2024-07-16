Gold price increases by Rs 360/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,875 in Chennai on July 16

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by Rs 360 per sovereign on Tuesday.



The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,640 today from Friday’s price (July 12) of Rs 54,600 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 45 per gram from Friday’s price (July 12) of Rs 6,830 and is being sold at Rs 6,875 today.

The price of silver has decreased by Rs. 99.50 per gram today. Similarly, the price of per kilogram of silver increased by Rs 200 from Friday's price and is now being sold at Rs 99,500 per kg.