ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Jun 2024 6:29 AM GMT
Gold price increases by Rs 328/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,666 in Chennai on June 28
Representative image

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by 328 rupees per sovereign on Friday.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 41 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,625 and is being sold at Rs 6,666 today.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 94.50 per gram.

Online Desk

