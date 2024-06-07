Gold price increases by Rs 320/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,840 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai increased by Rs 320 per sovereign on Friday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,720 per sovereign today from yesterday's price of Rs 54,400.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating for the past several days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 40 per gram today and is being sold at Rs 6,840 per gram from yesterday's price of Rs 6,800/gram.