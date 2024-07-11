Gold price increases by Rs 200/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,785 in Chennai on July 11

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by Rs 200 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,280 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,080.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 25 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,760 and is being sold at Rs 6,785.

Price of silver increased by Rs 1 per gram, it is being sold at Rs 100/gram.