Gold price increases by Rs 200 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,470 in Chennai on August 12

CHENNAI: The price of gold has increased by Rs 200 per sovereign while the price of silver has decreased by Rs 600 per kg in Chennai on Tuesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 51,760 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 51,560.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 25 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,445 and is being sold at Rs 6,470.

Price of silver has decreased by Rs. 0.60 per gram today with one gram being sold at Rs 87.50.

Similarly, the price of per kilogram of silver decreased by Rs 600 and is now being sold at Rs 87,500.