Gold price increases by Rs 160/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,445 in Chennai on August 10

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 160 per sovereign on Saturday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 51,560 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 20 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,445.

The price of silver remains same as yesterday’s and is being sold at Rs 88 per gram.