Gold price increases by Rs 152/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,685 in Chennai on June 29

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by 152 rupees per sovereign on Saturday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,480 per sovereign from yesterday’s price of Rs 53,328.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 19 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,666 and is being sold at Rs 6,685 today.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 94.50 per gram.