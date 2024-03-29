Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign now costs Rs 51,120

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 1120 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 51,120/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Following this, the price has increased tremendously.

Accordingly, the price per gram of gold is increased by Rs 140 and being sold at Rs 6,390 per gram.

Similarly, silver price rose by 30 paise/gram and being sold at Rs 80.80 per gram