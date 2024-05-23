Gold price falls by Rs 880/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,750 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai on Thursday decreased by Rs 880 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 54,000 per sovereign. It was sold at Rs 54,880 yesterday.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past several days, and the price has increased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold today has decreased by Rs 110 from yesterday's price of Rs 6,900 and is being sold at Rs 6,750/gram.

The price of silver has fallen by Rs 3.30 from yesterday's price of 100.30, and is sold for Rs 97 per gram today.