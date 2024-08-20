Gold price falls by Rs 80/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,660 in Chennai on 20.08.2024

CHENNAI: The price of gold on Tuesday falls by Rs 80 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,280 per sovereign today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold has falls by Rs 10 and is being sold at Rs 6,660/gram.

The silver price has increased by Rs 1 and is sold today for Rs 92 per gram.