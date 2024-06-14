Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Jun 2024 4:58 AM GMT
Gold price falls by Rs 80/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,650 on June 14 in Chennai
Visuals from a Gold Showroom in Chennai (File)

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign on Friday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,200 per sovereign in the city from yesterday's price of Rs 53,280.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 10 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,650 today.

The price of silver has also decreased by Rs 0.20 paise and is being sold at Rs 95 per gram.

Online Desk

