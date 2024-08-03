Gold price falls by Rs 80/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,450 in Chennai on August 3

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign on Saturday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 51,600 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 10 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,450.

The price of silver has also decreased by Rs 1 and is being sold at Rs 90 per gram.