Gold price falls by Rs 800/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,650 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai on Friday decreased by Rs 800 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,200 per sovereign. It was sold at Rs 54,000 yesterday.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past several days, and the price has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold today has decreased by Rs 100 from yesterday's price of Rs 6,750 and is being sold at Rs 6,650/gram.

The price of silver has fallen by 50 paise from yesterday's price of Rs 97, and is sold for Rs 96.50 per gram today.